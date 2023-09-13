N.S. trio facing drug and firearms charges: RCMP
The search of a home in South Greenwood, N.S. has led to the arrest of three people and more than a dozen drug and firearms related charges.
Nova Scotia RCMP says charges were laid after members of the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home Sept. 7.
“During the search, officers located and seized cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine, clonazepam, a shotgun, a rifle with an attached silencer, ammunition, scales, cash, cellular phones and illegal cigarettes,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Wednesday.
Police arrested 43-year-old Cullen MacDonald and 67-year-old Sarah Keddy, both of South Greenwood, as well as 35-year-old Amanda Weir of Aylesford.
They have been jointly charged with:
- four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a device
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a device knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm with ammunition
- two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a prohibited device
- possession of property obtained by crime
MacDonald is also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm device contrary to prohibition order.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Kentville provincial court Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Keddy and Weir were both released on conditions and will appear in Kentville provincial court on Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
