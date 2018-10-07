

The Canadian Press





A 68-year-old tuna fisherman from Antigonish County has died after going overboard.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce says the RCMP received a call at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday saying a man from Arisaig died while tuna fishing.

The body was brought to land in Port Hood, and Joyce says his death is not considered suspicious.

He says Nova Scotia's labour department has taken over the investigation.