N.S. UARB investigating whether current wholesale margin for gas, diesel is reasonable

Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) is investigating whether the current wholesale margin for gasoline and diesel is "just and reasonable" after gas prices hit all-time highs in the province this year.

The board says the issues include:

the benchmark price for gasoline and diesel

a review of the issues about the increased New York Harbour spread between regular and premium gasoline

the appropriate reporting source under the regulations for all grades and types of petroleum products

the impact, if any, of ethanol on the wholesale margin and benchmark price

Hearings for the investigation are set to happen on June 5, 2023, at NSUARB’s office in Halifax. The regulator says the hearings will continue the following days if need be.

Depending on the situation related to COVID-19, all or part of the public hearing may also be available for viewing through video conferencing.

The board’s announcement comes a day after the New Brunswick government introduced legislation intended to reduce the volatility of energy prices.