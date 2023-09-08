N.S. university says it supports probe into 50 sexual assault claims

POINTE-DE-L'EGLISE, N.S. -

Nova Scotia's only French-language university is encouraging survivors of historical sexual assaults on its campus to contact police.

Universite Sainte-Anne said on Facebook Thursday evening that it supports the RMCP's appeal to the public for information about alleged sexual assaults at the school.

The Mounties say they became aware this week of allegations of more than 50 incidents of sexual assault at the campus between 2015 and 2019.

They say a review of their files found that four alleged sexual assaults at the university were investigated, but no other details were released.

A website called "SA Change Now" details alleged sexual assaults at the school, as well as allegations that university staff refused to investigate students' claims of being raped.

The website says it was set up by present and former students at the university who felt they had to go public because administrators did not take the allegations seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.