HALIFAX -- A pair of Canadian military veterans has taken it upon themselves to repaint some artwork along a Nova Scotia highway after it was covered up last week.

The mural, which was painted on some rocks on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, honours veterans.

Gregory Swiatkowsi says he and a fellow veteran were upset to learn that crews with the Department of Transportation had covered up the mural, reportedly because it was considered a distraction for drivers.

They spent Sunday afternoon repainting a number of symbols at the site, including a Canadian flag and some poppies.

The veterans hope the symbols will stay, at least until after Remembrance Day.

“I would like to remind Nova Scotians and all Canadians this stretch of highway here is called the Veterans Memorial Highway,” says Swiatkowsi.

The transportation minister has said crews are constantly monitoring roadways for distractions that may lead to accidents, and that ads, murals and graffiti are routinely removed by staff.