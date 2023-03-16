N.S. volunteer, First Nations fire departments receiving funds to assist with rising operational costs

The Nova Scotia government is spending $3.5 million to help volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue organizations and First Nations fire departments with rising operational costs.

The province says the money will be provided as a one-time grant to more than 340 organizations. Each group will receive $10,000.

“Whether it’s opening a comfort centre or helping vulnerable Nova Scotians access safety during a storm, volunteer fire departments and ground search and rescue crews are quick to respond when emergencies happen,” said Dave Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, in a news release Thursday.

“We know these groups are great at raising money in their communities, but their efforts can’t keep pace with rising costs and demand for their services. We hope this will help to bridge the gap.”

Each recipient can decide how they will use the grant to best meet the needs of the organization, its volunteers or the wider community.

According to the province, this could include:

upgrades to equipment or facilities

support for training

smoke alarm campaigns

fire prevention education

honorariums to assist firefighters with increased costs

"Throughout the pandemic, the impacts on the volunteer fire departments to raise funds to purchase new equipment and maintain funds to support operational costs, was greatly hampered," said Greg Jones, president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia.

"The financial support announced today is greatly appreciated and will assist the volunteer fire departments across our province by easing the burden of fundraising shortfalls and providing the ability to purchase much needed equipment without delay.

The money will be distributed during the month of March.