N.S. wants Canada to bear the full costs for Chignecto Isthmus

After much back-and-forth between the provincial and federal governments, Nova Scotia has moved forward with mitigation work on the Chignecto Isthmus, but the province’s premier says the federal government will have to cover the bill.

Nova Scotia Premier, Tim Houston, said the province would be prepared to move to the courts if Ottawa doesn’t bear the full costs associated with mitigation work on the Chignecto Isthmus, which is the only piece of land connecting the province to the rest of the country.

The Chignecto Isthmus is an integral point for trading between N.S. and the rest of the country, as any goods being transported by land must enter and exit through the Isthmus. It sees nearly $100 million of trade every day, and $35 billion each year, according to Houston.

He adds that the Isthmus is vulnerable, and one severe weather event could have “cascading ramifications.”

“It’s impossible to properly stress the importance of this corridor to our region and country,” said Houston.

The federal government has tabled to cover half of the spending on mitigation costs, but Houston says that wouldn’t be enough.

In the letter, Houston says there are a number of times the federal government has covered the full costs of similar infrastructure projects which were deemed integral to the nation, pointing to the Champlain Bridge in Montreal, which cost around $4.2 billion.

“It would be a shame for the Federal Government to force the provinces to rely on the courts to force it to do what is right and obvious,” said Houston in the letter.

Houston says the federal government’s position on the spending is taking away from the province’s ability to spend on a number of projects which include:

A new seawall along the Halifax Waterfront to protect the area from future climate events, with a projected cost of up to $50 million.

Recapitalization of assets on the Lunenburg Waterfront, with a projected cost of $12.6 million.

Coastal infrastructure protection along the Dominion Beach Seawall, with costs expected to reach $4 million.

Relocating the part and parking lot at Pondville Beach away from the shoreline, and armoring the rock wharf, with costs projected to be $2.2 million.

Protection from the shoreline and structure placement along Route 316 near Goldboro and Charlos Cove, with a projected cost of $8.3 million.

Flood prevention in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, which is expected to cost $4 million.

He added he would not wait for the courts to finish before starting the work, as he did not want to put the area at risk.

“Despite receiving no financial support from Ottawa, Nova Scotia is moving forward with the work that needs to be done to protect Nova Scotians, including incurring tens of millions of dollars in cost,” said Houston.

The premier said the spending out of the province’s pocket towards the mitigation costs will give the province a better case before the courts.

“In this case, with the Federal Government taking the absurd position that this corridor is not integral to interprovincial infrastructure of national significance, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are essentially being forced to make application under the DMAF (Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund) to incur at least half the costs of this infrastructure and take away much-needed spending from provincial responsibilities – like healthcare – to pay for Nova Scotia’s link to the rest of the country,” said Houston.

Houston said he hopes an agreement can be made before it moves to the courts.

“Our province should not have to take away from healthcare spending or any other provincial priority for something that is the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government,” he said.

“It is extremely disappointing that we are being forced into making this decision. Let’s work together to fix it.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.