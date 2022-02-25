N.S. woman, 21, charged with aggravated assault after man stabbed in Clementsport

A woman from Clementsport, N.S., is facing charges after a man was stabbed in the community.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the Annapolis District RCMP received a complaint of an assault with a weapon at a home on Highway 1.

Police say officers learned a man and woman had gotten into a physical altercation the night before.

The man sustained injuries from what is believed to have been a stabbing, according to RCMP. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

RCMP says a 21-year-old woman was arrested without incident. She was held in custody overnight.

Jade Nickerson has been charged with:

aggravated assault

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Nickerson appeared in Digby provincial court Thursday and was released on conditions by the court.

She is scheduled to return to court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.