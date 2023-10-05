N.S. woman, 23, charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing

A New Waterford, N.S., woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man on Little Harbour Road outside New Glasgow last Tuesday.

According to a press release from the RCMP, the New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a woman in a hospital with stab wounds.

Police also responded to a report suspicious person on Dalhousie Street in New Glasgow and determined the person, 23-year-old Emily Leudy, was the suspect involved with the alleged stabbing.

Police arrested Leudy and turned the investigation over to the Pictou County District RCMP.

According to the press release, Leudy was travelling with a 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle on Little Harbour Road when she allegedly stabbed the other woman. Leudy left the vehicle and the man drove the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leudy was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She is scheduled to appear at Pictou provincial court on Oct. 11.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.