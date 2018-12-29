Featured
N.S. woman, 25, killed in snowmobile crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 12:43PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 6:48PM AST
SUTHERLAND LAKE, N.S. -- A 25-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S., is dead following a snowmobile crash on Friday night.
Oxford RCMP say they responded to a call of a crash on Sutherland Lake in Cumberland County at 6:20 p.m.
Police say visibility was low at the time of the accident due to white-out conditions, and the female driver struck a piece of land while driving on the lake, before being thrown from the vehicle.
A male passenger was also thrown from the snowmobile, but did not sustain any injuries.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.