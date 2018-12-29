

CTV Atlantic





SUTHERLAND LAKE, N.S. -- A 25-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S., is dead following a snowmobile crash on Friday night.

Oxford RCMP say they responded to a call of a crash on Sutherland Lake in Cumberland County at 6:20 p.m.

Police say visibility was low at the time of the accident due to white-out conditions, and the female driver struck a piece of land while driving on the lake, before being thrown from the vehicle.

A male passenger was also thrown from the snowmobile, but did not sustain any injuries.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.