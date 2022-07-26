N.S. woman, 27, charged after dogs found in distress: SPCA
A woman from Windsor, N.S., has been charged after she allegedly had five dogs in distress in her care.
The Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint about an abandoned dog in “serious medical distress” at a home in Newport, N.S., on July 6.
According to a release, the SPCA enforcement team seized the dog and launched an investigation.
Five days later, on July 11, SPCA officers returned to the home and seized four more dogs, who they say were also in distress.
The SPCA says the animals’ caretaker then launched an appeal to keep the dogs. However, on July 21, the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board upheld the SPCA’s seizure.
Kendra Mclellan, 27, of Windsor, N.S., has been charged with five counts of permitting an animal to be in distress under Nova Scotia’s Animal Protection Act.
She is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Sept. 6.
