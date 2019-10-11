HALIFAX -- A woman has died after her all-terrain vehicle crashed in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Amos Gillies Road in New Harbour West, N.S., around 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the ATV had left the roadway and gone over an embankment, pinning the woman underneath.

The 62-year-old woman from New Harbour West died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.