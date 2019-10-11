N.S. woman, 62, killed in ATV collision in Guysborough County
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 12:09PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A woman has died after her all-terrain vehicle crashed in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Amos Gillies Road in New Harbour West, N.S., around 8:35 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the ATV had left the roadway and gone over an embankment, pinning the woman underneath.
The 62-year-old woman from New Harbour West died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.