N.S. woman, 86, dies after single-vehicle crash: RCMP

An 86-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Maitland, N.S., area.

First responders attended the crash site on Cedar Road Saturday at 11:10 a.m. Police say a car veered off the road and into a wooded area.

The driver, a 70-year-old man from Conrod Settlement, was taken to hospital with an apparent serious injury. The only passenger, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

A collision reconstructionist conducted a preliminary investigation and police are continuing to look into the incident.