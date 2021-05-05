Advertisement
N.S. woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car: Police
HALIFAX -- A 63-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say she was hit by a car in a New Minas, N.S. parking lot on Tuesday.
At approximately 4 p.m. on May 4, Kings District RCMP were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian, in a parking lot of a business on Commercial Street in New Minas.
Police and EHS attended the scene and found that a 63-year-old woman had been struck by a car and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight.
Police say the 62-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.
The RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.