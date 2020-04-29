HALIFAX -- Lunenburg District RCMP have charged a 49-year-old Lunenburg County woman following a two-month investigation into suspicious incidents.

Police say that between December 30, 2019 and January 27, 2020, RCMP received multiple reports from Lunenburg County residents about a woman attending their homes, saying she was a home-care worker.

Police say, in some instances, items were taken.

Police determined that the woman was not employed as a home-care worker at the time of the incidents, and was not lawfully in the residences.

On February 13, 49-year-old Linda Deloris Tibbo was arrested without incident and later released.

Tibbo has been charged with five counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Investigators feel that, due to the nature of these incidents, there may be additional victims. Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is encouraged to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555.