HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old woman from West Amherst, N.S. has been arrested for paying with counterfeit $100 bills in the Amherst area.

On Jan. 25, Cumberland District RCMP received reports from a taxi company and hotel in the Amherst area of a woman paying with counterfeit Canadian $100 bills.

Police executed a warrant at a hotel and arrested the accused without incident on Jan. 26.

The suspect is facing two counts of Passing Counterfeit Money. She is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on March 15.

Police say anyone who handles currency in the course of their work should be on the lookout for suspicious currency, and warns that if you unknowingly accept counterfeit currency as legal tender, you cannot be reimbursed.

Anyone with information about counterfeit currency is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.