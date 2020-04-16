HALIFAX -- A woman from Westport, N.S. is facing charges after a pickup truck was driven off a ferry, resulting in the death of a man.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP responded to a call that a pickup truck had driven onto the ferry, which was docked in Westport, N.S., at the time, then off the other end and into the water.

After being pulled from the water, the female driver told ferry employees that a man was still inside the vehicle.

The RCMP dive team recovered the man's body from the submerged truck Tuesday morning. His name has not been released, but police say the 68-year-old man was from Freeport, N.S.

The driver of the truck was not injured when the truck went into the water and she later left the scene.

Fourty-six-year-old Michelle Pugh was arrested Tuesday night on Brier Island, N.S.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Pugh required medical attention when she was arrested, but did not disclose details about her injuries, except to say they weren't a result of her arrest.

Pugh is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

