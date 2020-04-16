HALIFAX -- A woman from Westport, N.S. is facing charges after driving a pickup truck off the Westport ferry, resulting in the death of a man.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP responded to a call that a pickup truck drove onto the ferry, which was docked at the time, then off the other end and into the water.

After being pulled from the water, the driver told ferry employees a man was still inside the vehicle.

The RCMP dive team recovered the body of a 68-year-old man from Freeport, N.S. on Tuesday morning. The body was located inside the submerged pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured when the truck went into the water and she later left the scene.

Fourty-six-year-old Michelle Pugh was arrested Tuesday night in Brier Island, N.S.

She faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Pugh did require medical attention, but did not disclose details of her injuries, other than it was not a result of the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.