ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. woman charged after vehicles, government buildings vandalized in Digby

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 20-year-old woman from Marshalltown, N.S., has been charged after vehicles and government buildings in the community were vandalized.

    Digby RCMP received a number of reports of mischief related to buildings and vehicles in Digby, N.S., on Wednesday.

    According to police, multiple vehicles parked along West Street and two government buildings in the neighbourhood were vandalized sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

    While searching the area, officers found evidence of the offences. Police say several businesses and residents also provided surveillance video showing the acts of vandalism.

    Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 1 in Marshalltown around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Later in the evening, Megan Letemplier was arrested in connection with the incident, according to RCMP.

    She has been charged with:

    • failing to comply with probation order
    • theft under $5,000
    • six counts of mischief
    • trespass at night
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    Letemplier is also facing the following charges related to a theft in August:

    • motor vehicle theft
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • mischief

    Letemplier appeared in Digby provincial court for her first appearance on Thursday.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Correction

    This is a corrected article. A previous version said the incidents happened in Marshalltown, N.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News