N.S. woman charged after vehicles, government buildings vandalized in Digby

A 20-year-old woman from Marshalltown, N.S., has been charged after vehicles and government buildings in the community were vandalized.

Digby RCMP received a number of reports of mischief related to buildings and vehicles in Digby, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to police, multiple vehicles parked along West Street and two government buildings in the neighbourhood were vandalized sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

While searching the area, officers found evidence of the offences. Police say several businesses and residents also provided surveillance video showing the acts of vandalism.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 1 in Marshalltown around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Later in the evening, Megan Letemplier was arrested in connection with the incident, according to RCMP.

She has been charged with:

failing to comply with probation order

theft under $5,000

six counts of mischief

trespass at night

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Letemplier is also facing the following charges related to a theft in August:

motor vehicle theft

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

mischief

Letemplier appeared in Digby provincial court for her first appearance on Thursday.

