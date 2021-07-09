HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old woman from West Arichat, N.S. has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in the community on Thursday night.

Richmond District RCMP says at approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 8, officers received a report of a fire at a home on Highway 206 in West Arichat.

Police responded and learned that home had been set on fire deliberately, while two people were still inside the home.

Police say the two people in the home managed to escape and no injuries were sustained. The home was a total loss and burned to the ground.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman a short time later in Louisdale. Police say she was arrested without incident and held in custody overnight.

Santana Maria Leblanc, 34, of West Arichat, has been charged with arson – disregard for human life and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Richmond District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.