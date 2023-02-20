N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood
A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.
Kings District RCMP and Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Greenwood Road around 12:15 a.m.
According to RCMP, a man and a woman entered a travel trailer and demanded cash from the occupant. Police say, when the occupant refused, he was shot in the leg before the suspects fled the scene.
RCMP officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, which they say successfully stopped the bleeding.
Once paramedics arrived, the man was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A K9 unit was called to assist, but was unable to locate the suspects.
Following further investigation, the RCMP identified the woman who was allegedly involved in the incident.
Police say she was located at a home in Clementsport, N.S., where she was arrested.
Katrina Daphene Yarn, 36, has been charged with:
- attempted murder
- robbery
- pointing a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- discharged with intent
Yarn was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
Late-week warmth… but first, a snowfall warning.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Group says many sexual assault victims in North Bay have to wait months for support
North Bay's sexual violence support centre, Amelia Rising, is facing a long backlog in wait times for victims seeking help.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks
Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car
Gatineau police say a body found inside a submerged vehicle discovered by amateur divers in November was that of a 79-year-old man who disappeared two and a half years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged
A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday, according to the city’ fire department.
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
-
Driver hospitalized after flipping semi-truck on highway near Courteney, B.C.
The driver of a semi-truck that flipped on a Vancouver Island highway Monday morning is recovering in hospital.
-
1 person slightly hurt, several pets killed in house fire in Chilliwack
Several pets have died in an early morning house fire in Chilliwack Monday. One person was also slightly hurt when flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m.
Regina
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.