HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old woman from Annapolis County, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police clocked her driving 61 km/hr over the speed limit on Thursday.

Police say on August 13 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a member of Lunenburg County RCMP on spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10 in New Germany, N.S.

The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 141 km/hr in a 80 km/hr zone, 61 km/hr over the speed limit.

The officer stopped the car and charged the woman with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.