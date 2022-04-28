N.S. woman charged with impaired driving after car ends up in graveyard; passenger seriously injured

A Nova Scotia woman is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after her vehicle left the road and ended up in a graveyard, leaving her passenger with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, around 10:15 a.m., Colchester RCMP and other first responders responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Hilden, N.S.

Police learned a Toyota Corolla had left the roadway, ended up in a graveyard, and the driver had fled the scene.

Witnesses told police a passenger was still in the vehicle, however.

Police say the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Debert, N.S., sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax.

Police found the driver nearby and arrested her. Officers took her to hospital and she has since been released.

The 30-year-old woman from Salmon River, N.S., is facing the following charges:

impaired operation of a conveyance

refusal of a demand

obstructing a peace officer

failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing harm

The woman is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 3.

Highway 2 between Kennedy Road and Truro Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.