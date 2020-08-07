HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 22-year-old woman from Collingwood, N.S. following an investigation into threats.

On July 30, Cumberland County RCMP and Amherst police searched a home in Collingwood, N.S. and arrested 22-year-old Candace Morgan Lydia Haines. Police seized several electronic devices during the search.

During the arrest, an RCMP car sustained minor damage.

Haines has been charged with three counts of uttering threats against people, and one count each of uttering threats against property, mischief, breach of probation and fail to comply with an undertaking.

Haines was remanded into custody and appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on July 31. She was released from custody on August 4 and is schedule to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 20.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.