HALIFAX -- A woman is dead, and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Highway 101 Friday evening.

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision at 7:17 p.m. between Exits 8 and 8A on Highway 101.

Once police arrived, they learned through witnesses that a small blue vehicle left the highway and rolled, coming to a stop in the median.

A 38-year-old woman from Kings County was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

The highway was closed westbound, and traffic was diverted while an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene. The road re-opened at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.