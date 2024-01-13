ATLANTIC
    N.S. woman dies after car collides with deer and transport truck

    A 42-year-old woman has died after she struck a deer on Highway 104 in New Glasgow, N.S., and her vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by a transport truck.

    RCMP, assisted by fire and emergency health crews, responded to the collision at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say the Honda CRV was travelling eastbound on the highway when it struck a deer and then was hit by a transport truck.

    The driver of the Honda CRV, the 42-year-old woman from New Glasgow, was taken to hospital in an ambulance and then airlifted to Halifax, where she later died.

    The driver of the transport truck, a 61-year-old New Brunswick man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

    Highway 104 near Exit 25 was closed for several hours and later reopened.

    Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene of the crash.

    Police encourage anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police to contact Pictou Country District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

    The investigation continues.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. The RCMP stated in a previous version that the 42-year-old woman from New Glasgow drove a Honda Civic. The RCMP issued a corrected statement saying, in fact, the 42-year-old woman drove a Honda CRV. 

