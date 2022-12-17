N.S. woman dies after vehicle crashes into trees, power pole in Rockley

The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County is investigating a fatal crash after a vehicle struck a power pole in Rockley, N.S.

Cumberland County RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 321 just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Once on scene, police located a vehicle that had left the road, and crashed into trees and a power pole.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Port Philip, N.S., was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead by EHS members.

Highway 321 was closed between Highway 6 and Pugwash Road for several hours while a collision analyst attended and processed the scene. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.