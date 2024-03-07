N.S. woman faces drug trafficking charges after police search home

A woman faces drug charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

On March 6, at about 11:30 p.m., RCMP executed the warrant at a home in the 1600 block area of Sackville Drive as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police write in a news release.

In the home, police say they arrested five people.

Police say they seized:

crystal methamphetamine

cocaine

about 400 methamphetamine pills

about 400 benzodiazepine pills

Marissa Grave Elizabeth Foss, 25, from Middle Sackville, faces charges off:

three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking

three counts of possessing a controlled substance for trafficking purposes

resisting an officer

The four other people arrested were later released without charges.

Foss was held in custody and was set to appear in court Thursday.

