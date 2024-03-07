ATLANTIC
    • N.S. woman faces drug trafficking charges after police search home

    RCMP
    A woman faces drug charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

    On March 6, at about 11:30 p.m., RCMP executed the warrant at a home in the 1600 block area of Sackville Drive as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police write in a news release.

    In the home, police say they arrested five people.

    Police say they seized:

    • crystal methamphetamine
    • cocaine
    • about 400 methamphetamine pills
    • about 400 benzodiazepine pills

    Marissa Grave Elizabeth Foss, 25, from Middle Sackville, faces charges off:

    • three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking
    • three counts of possessing a controlled substance for trafficking purposes
    • resisting an officer

    The four other people arrested were later released without charges.

    Foss was held in custody and was set to appear in court Thursday.

