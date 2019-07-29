

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a three-year-old boy was killed in a collision in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in Lower South River, N.S., around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left South Side Harbour Road.

There were three people inside the vehicle at the time. The boy died at the scene. Police say the driver and another passenger weren’t injured.

South Side Harbour Road was closed for several hours while police examined and cleared the scene.

The driver -- a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish County -- is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% causing death, and breach of probation.

The woman’s name has not been released.

She is due in court on Oct. 30.