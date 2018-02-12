

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after she was caught driving in the wrong direction and was involved in two collisions in the Halifax area early Monday.

Halifax District RCMP received a call just after midnight that a small white car was travelling in the wrong direction on the on-ramp to Highway 102 at Exit 3 in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Police say the car struck another vehicle on the ramp, causing minor damage, and continued travelling outbound in the inbound lanes of the highway towards Bedford.

Officers were responding to the first call when they received another call that a small, white car had left the roadway, struck a ditch, and was facing the wrong direction.

Police say the second collision happened near Exit 4C at the Bedford Common, nearly 18 kilometres from where the initial collision occurred.

Police suspected the driver was impaired and she was arrested at the scene.

The Halifax woman was taken to the RCMP detachment in Lower Sackville for a breath test, which police say she refused.

The woman is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 21 to face charges of impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer.