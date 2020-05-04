HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman from Sydney Mines, N.S. is facing multiple charges after allegedly evading police and crashing into a ditch off of Sydney Port Access Road on Saturday.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle that failed to stop at an intersection on Victoria Road around 10 p.m.

During a short pursuit, the driver continued through several intersections before entering a field off of SPAR Road. The vehicle then drove into a ditch, landing in a stream.

Police say the driver tried to run, but was caught and arrested.

Nobody was injured.

Jessica Carolanne Leroy is facing multiple charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, and numerous breaches of probation and court-ordered conditions.

She was also charged with several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Leroy will be held in custody at the Cape Breton Correctional Centre until her court appearance.