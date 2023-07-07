N.S. woman hospitalized after being struck in head by pipe: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say he struck his neighbour with a metal pipe.

Kings District RCMP officers were called to a home on Highway 1 in Auburn on Thursday around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a verbal altercation took place between two neighbours that escalated when the man struck the woman on her head with a metal pipe.

Police say he then fled the scene to his home.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

William Rayne Wack, 24, has been charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

failure to comply with probation order (three counts)

Wack was taken into custody ahead of an appearance in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

