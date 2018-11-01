

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - A terminally ill Halifax woman ended her life this afternoon with medical assistance - but not before issuing a deathbed plea to federal lawmakers.

Audrey Parker was given a series of lethal injections while she was surrounded by family and a few friends at her apartment in Halifax.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, she decided to end her prolonged suffering by turning to Canada's relatively new assisted dying law.

However, the outspoken and tenacious 57-year-old woman soon learned there was a catch, which she said forced her to choose to die sooner than she would have liked.

Earlier today, she issued an impassioned statement on Facebook, saying the law had to be changed.

In particular, she said she wanted Ottawa to drop a provision that says anyone approved for a medically assisted death must be conscious and mentally sound at the moment they give their final consent for a lethal injection.

Parker said that provision means she would have been denied her wish to end her life with medical assistance if she had become incapacitated by her illness or medication.

In a statement this afternoon, friends say Parker "died peacefully."