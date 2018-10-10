

A woman from Digby County and a man from the United Kingdom are facing child pornography and sexual assault-related charges.

Meteghan RCMP arrested the 40-year-old woman without incident on Oct. 4.

Halifax Regional Police arrested the 44-year-old man at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport the next day.

The woman, who has not been named, is facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

She was released on conditions and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4.

Leon Paul Fraser of Algarkirk is facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Fraser was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 11.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.