A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Wentworth Centre, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 4 and Lake Road around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears a northbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV -- a 69-year-old woman from Cumberland County -- sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Highway 4 is closed to traffic while an RCMP collision analyst examines the scene. The highway was expected to reopen by 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.