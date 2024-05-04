N.S. woman shares her journey ahead of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day
Beth Slaunwhite was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH) after years of being misdiagnosed and struggling with shortness of breath.
“I kind of gave up and I kept getting worse, and I thought I will just get in better shape so I started walking the dog,” said Slaunwhite in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Wednesday.
Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, life-threatening condition that affects the lungs and heart. It causes vessels that leave from the heart to the lungs to become thicker, making it harder for blood to flow through them.
“Pulmonary hypertension itself is not rare, she said. “There is a bout 400,000 Canadians that have PH. However, pulmonary arterial hypertension is rare.”
Slaunwhite said the signs of PH is similar to other diseases.
“It’s shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the lower legs and feet. Eventually, you do tend to get chest pain, pressure, and inability to do simple tasks like walking up stairs,” she said.
At the age of 56, Slaunwhite was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension after a long journey.
“My doctor did send me to a respirologist early when I started complaining. I said “You know this is ridiculous that I can’t seem to do anything that my siblings can.” I also had toddlers at the time,” she said.
“I went to a respirologist who said none of your test show anything, but maybe it asthma. I had several PFP’s and even looked for asthma and never had asthma,” she adds.
Ahead of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day on Sunday, Slaunwhite said she wants people with pulmonary hypertension to know there are resources out there.
“You are not alone, Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada has a lot of resources for those with unexplained shortness of breath.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
