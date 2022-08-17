N.S. woman to be charged with assaulting cop following traffic stop: RCMP

A Nova Scotia woman is set to be charged after assaulting a police officer, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP members were on patrol Tuesday when they saw a speeding vehicle around 7:15 p.m. in Waterville.

An officer pulled the vehicle over and issued a written warning. Police say the woman who was driving became “irate” and “lunged out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the officer.”

According to an RCMP release, a man in the vehicle tried calming the woman down but a struggle ensued, and she was arrested.

The driver, a 23-year-old Avonport woman, was transported to the Kings District East RCMP detachment and later released from custody.

She is set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. to face a charge of assaulting a peace officer.