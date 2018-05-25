

A Nova Scotia woman says business owners need to be better educated when it comes to serving customers with service dogs after a disappointing encounter at a restaurant.

Michelle Bonnenfant acquired Freddy two years ago, after she suffered a brain injury. Freddy is a certified service dog and the province has recognized that he’s been properly trained to its standards.

Bonnenfant says Freddy made her life better immediately.

“He’s the best thing that’s happened to me,” she says. “He’s like a wheelchair to me, that’s what he is. He’s crutches. He helps me move around, get out, take my medication, and lets me know when I’m not OK, because I can’t read it.”

Bonnenfant says she’s never had a problem taking Freddy into public places, until Mother’s Day, when she and her daughter went to Cora’s restaurant in New Minas, N.S.

She says the owner didn’t initially recognize Freddy as a service dog.

“We didn’t even get two feet in the door and this man just bellows out, ‘no dogs!’ and he was pointing and very rude,” recalls Bonnenfant.

CTV News reached out to Cora’s corporate headquarters, which said it was already aware of the situation. It said the franchise owner initially misidentified the dog, but once he realized Freddy was a service dog, he apologized and welcomed them into the restaurant.

The company says service dogs are welcome in all Cora locations across the country.

It’s also the law in Nova Scotia, in accordance with the Service Dog Act, which passed two years ago.

“As restaurant operators, our members always want to accommodate all customers, but with service dogs, we are actually obliged by law to accommodate animals and service dogs into our establishments,” says Luc Erjavec, the vice-president of Restaurants Canada in Atlantic Canada. “The thing is, they have to be certified.”

Bonnenfant says she believes situations like the one she encountered can be avoided with better education.

“There’s people with hidden disabilities and they really need to be aware and not sarcastic because I may look fine but you don’t know what’s going on in my body,” she says.

She also wants more people to learn how best to approach a service dog, as well as the person holding the leash.

In Nova Scotia, anyone who denies access to a service dog user, or anyone who falsely represents a dog as part of a service dog team, could face a penalty ranging from $500 to $3,000.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown