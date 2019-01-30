

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has agreed to the certification of a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging systemic abuse of deaf students decades ago.

Lawyer Ray Wagner says in a statement that the province and the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority will not oppose the proposed certification of the case involving the School for the Deaf in Halifax and the Interprovincial School for the Education of the Deaf in Amherst.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court still must approve the certification in a hearing Thursday.

The suit was filed in 2016 and alleged that deaf children living at or attending the schools were subject to sexual, physical and mental abuse between 1913 and 1995.

It claims the province, which was responsible for the operation and oversight of the institutions, chose not to properly investigate or stop the abuse and mistreatment of the children, and that its actions constitute negligence.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed the province has consented to the certification.