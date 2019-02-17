

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP say six adults and one youth have been charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses after a home was searched in Cole Harbour, N.S. Saturday.

During the search of the home on Flying Cloud Drive, the RCMP, along with members of the Halifax Regional Police, found cash, a large amount of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A weapon and a rifle were also seized.

Police say they arrested seven people at the home without incident. Their ages range from 19 to 68, the youth’s age was not given by police.

Three people have been released, but four people, including the youth, remain in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.



