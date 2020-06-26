NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- A rare classic car is being auctioned off to help a Nova Scotia youth centre that has been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Sawler operates the Undercurrent Youth Centre in New Waterford, N.S.

“We were about to kick off our fundraising for New Waterford for our centre in April and of course everything got cancelled. Out of the blue someone called up and said, ‘I have something that you can auction off,” says Sawler.

That something is a 1969 Camaro with only 4,000 kilometres on it.

The classic car is valued at more than $60,000 and is part of an online auction to help pay for a new youth centre.

“I was astonished, first of all, that's a huge value,” says Sawler.

“When we do our auctions we're lucky to get items of $100 dollars, but this is a large enough of item to kick start what we want to see happen in New Waterford.”

Sawler says the Camaro was donated anonymously.

“So it's not for any other reason than to help people. The donor does not live in Cape Breton, but grew up in New Waterford. When he heard we were going to be doing something in New Waterford, that's when he called and wanted to help,” says Sawler.

Sawler says New Waterford is a community with high rates of poverty and addiction, which is why it’s important for young people to have a safe haven like the Undercurrent Youth Centre.

“I think it's a very good place where children can be comfortable. There's a lot of resources here for them to use and a lot of people to make friends with,” says summer student Emily Clarke.

“Even if someone is struggling, they have a place to come without feeling judged and are always welcomed. Especially in New Waterford, I think it will really make a difference for the youth there,” says summer student Jordan MacIntryre.

The proceeds from auctioning off the Camaro will go a long way in helping to pay for a new building, which Sawler says is expected to cost more than $200,000.

The auction opens Monday and will run until 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.