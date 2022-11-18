N.S. youth faces sex assault, extortion charges for alleged incidents in Shad Bay: RCMP

A youth is facing sexual assault and extortion charges in connection with alleged incidents in Shad Bay, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of sexual assault involving youths on Oct. 27, prompting an investigation.

Police allege a person was sexually assaulted and extorted by someone they knew, and that intimate images were distributed, beginning in 2019.

The youth was arrested and is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of extortion.

The youth, whose identity will not be released due to their age, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police believe there may be other victims in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Anyone who is a victim, knows someone who is a victim, or has information related to the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.