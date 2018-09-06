

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia zoo is mourning the loss of Atlantic’s Canada’s only white tiger.

In a Facebook post, the Oaklawn Farm Zoo says Czar was put “humanely to sleep” on Tuesday after he lost the use of his hindquarters, saying that was the “only reasonable and responsible option” after a full examination by the zoo’s veterinarian.

“We were devastated but knew that we had to treat him with dignity and respect,” said Oaklawn staff in the post.

Czar and his companion orange tiger, Zarina, arrived at the Aylesford, N.S. zoo in November 2004 when they were four to five months old, joining the zoo’s lone tigress, Bonnie.

“Czar quickly grew from an adorable white tiger cub into one of our most iconic and recognized residents,” said the zoo.

Staff noted his strong personality and affinity for lounging and “looking very photogenic.”

“Whether he loved you or hated you - he was clear in how he felt and left little guessing in that regard,” said the zoo. “He will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken.”