NAIG brings cash boost to sleepy summer tourist season

The closing ceremonies at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) will go ahead Friday to cap off a successful week of competition and culture sharing.

NAIG will leave its mark on the region and just as it’s been a hit for all involved it’s been a big boost for businesses like hotels, restaurants and shops suffering from a wet summer.

Zane Sylliboy, media and communications coordinator with NAIG 2023, says an economic forecast study showed the games could bring in more than $25 million is economic spinoffs for the region.

Restaurants at the Dartmouth Crossing said they have noticed the athletes presence along the villages shops.

“The lunch time is normal but the dinner time and after six we are seeing a lot of people coming in,” said Hui Lou, supervisor at Sushi Nami Royale. “I’ve spoken with some of the customers and they said they are her for the games.”

Alex Mcdonnell and his family were out shopping at after a big win this morning at the RBC Centre, where his son Alex and team Alberta won the Bronze medal in ox lacrosse.

“The games have been great, the people have been welcoming and the city is awesome, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Mcdonnell.

In between the games and Friday’s closing ceremonies, Mcdonnell said there’s been a lot of shopping and checking out some of the local restaurants.

“There’s been a lot of eating, I mean a lot of eating,” said Mcdonnell. “But we’ll try and catch up on some shopping now too but there’s been a lot of eating.”

The NAIG 2023 organizing committee will announce who will host the games in 2027 during the closing ceremonies.