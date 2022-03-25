Name of N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault cannot be published until appeal: judge
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has ruled that the name of a lawyer charged with sexual assault will go unpublished until the case is resolved by Canada's highest court.
Provincial Supreme Court Justice James Adams made the decision Friday, two days after he ruled the lawyer's identity should not be protected by a publication ban.
The lawyer's defence team asked the judge today to maintain the ban while they seek to appeal his ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.
They argued successfully that a temporary stay of the judge's decision was justified, saying publication of the lawyer's name now would render moot the application for appeal.
Adams's written decision Wednesday says the lawyer was charged last year with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference against the same complainant, with one incident alleged to have occurred when she was 12 years old.
The lawyer was granted an interim publication ban last July, which was then successfully challenged by CBC News and CTV News, resulting in Adams's ruling Wednesday.
Lawyers for the networks argued today the ban infringes the media's charter rights to press freedom and the open court principle requiring public access to legal proceedings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19.
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever identified in U.K.; here's what to know about the disease
A woman in the United Kingdom is being treated for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a widespread and potentially fatal tick-borne viral disease, after travelling to central Asia.
Toronto
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
More than 400 city vehicles were caught speeding in Toronto. Here’s the department with the highest infractions
Toronto’s automated cameras caught 456 speeding city vehicles within an 18-month period.
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Mount Dennis
A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle near the Mount Dennis neighbourhood Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
'Soaked with urine': Calgary Humane Society seeks owner of Shih-Tzu found in city’s northeast
A Good Samaritan spotted the senior Shih-Tzu on March 20 while travelling along 32nd Avenue N.E. near Ninth Street N.E., west of Deerfoot Trail.
-
Alberta government to make improvements to day-use areas in K-Country
Millions of dollars in this year's budget will be allocated to pay for improvements and access to some of the most popular mountain trails and facilities Alberta has to offer, the province says.
-
Defence rests for one of two suspects in stabbing death of popular Calgary chef
The defence for one of two suspects accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef has closed its case.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Quebec doctor returns from Ukraine-Poland border after treating refugees
A doctor from St. Jerome, Que. has returned home from the Polish-Ukrainian border where he was providing care for refugees.
-
Woman dies after residential fire in Laval
Firefighters say a woman has died after a fire in a residential building in Laval's Pont-Viau district Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Kenney political foe fears mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with fraud
A major rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud. Brian Jean, MLA-elect in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and co-founder of the United Conservative Party, says he is having a sense of déjà vu.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
Northern Ontario
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
Sault Ste. Marie residents win $2M with Ontario 49
Jody Lorenzo and Sharon Lorenzo of Sault Ste. Marie are celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the December 11, 2021, draw.
-
One person killed in fiery crash in Powassan
North Bay Ontario Provincial Police say one person died late Thursday evening on Highway 11 in Powassan.
London
-
TVDSB gives parents the option to keep children home during assemblies as mask mandate lifts
After almost one week of no mask mandates, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will begin giving parents the option to keep their children at home during larger assemblies.
-
Crosswalk to reconciliation in Lambeth, Ont.
A London, Ont. woman has started a grassroots initiative to recognize her community neighbours and broader Indigenous communities in Canada.
-
MLHU reporting two new COVID related deaths Friday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a pair of new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Winnipeg mayor presents key to the city to parents of Humboldt Broncos player
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman presented a key to the city to the parents of Logan Boulet, a Humboldt Broncos player who died in the 2018 bus crash.
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The city of Ottawa is seeing a increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at the end of the first week without mask mandates in Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon inmate's death to be examined in inquest
An inquest into the death of a 33-year-old inmate will be held in April.
-
Saskatoon police look to reunite 'unique floral trunk' with owner
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has taken to social media in the hopes of solving a mystery.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
Vancouver
-
'It's like a horror movie and we happen to be in it': Former B.C. couple continues work in war-ravaged Ukraine
A former B.C. couple living in war-torn Ukraine says the situation is becoming increasingly desperate each day as the humanitarian crisis grows.
-
Upgrade that would have closed Vancouver SkyTrain station for 2 years being reconsidered
A major upgrade that would have closed a busy downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station for two years is being reconsidered due to high costs.
-
B.C.'s Ryan Reynolds makes donation to support clean water for Indigenous communities
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds has made a donation to support a program that brings clean water to Indigenous communities.
Regina
-
Downtown Regina building gutted in early morning fire
A building in downtown Regina was severely damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
-
Regina executive committee votes in favour of 'ambitious' plan to reach net-zero emissions
The City of Regina's executive committee voted in favour of an "ambitious" plan to make Regina a net zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Saskatchewan is about to take another step towards the development of nuclear power in the province, as SaskPower explores the possibility of using small modular reactor technology.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Shipyard workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate
A large-scale strike at Seaspan's Esquimalt graving docks is a real possibility after an overwhelming vote in favour of a strike mandate by unionized workers.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction
Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
NEW
NEW | Grey whale tangled in fishing gear off Tofino prompts search by DFO
The survival of a migrating grey whale spotted off Tofino, B.C., on Thursday hangs in the balance after photos showed fishing gear wrapped around the mammal's body.