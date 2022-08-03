Nasty clog: Halifax residents asked not to flush so-called flushable wipes

Halifax residents are being asked to stop discarding so-called flushable wipes into their toilets as city workers struggle to repair a clogged wastewater pump.

Halifax Water issued a statement saying it had completed emergency repairs on the pump late Tuesday but the pump was quickly overwhelmed by mounds of sodden wipes and rags.

Included with the statement was a photo of a pipe jammed with wipes.

The utility says the problem with flushable wipes is that they don't break down like toilet paper and can foul screens, filters and pumping station pumps.

Earlier this week, municipal officials started warning people not to swim in Halifax harbour because the failed pump was causing screened but untreated wastewater to be released into the water.

Before three wastewater treatment plants started operating in 2008, the harbour was fouled by 180 million litres of sewage every day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.