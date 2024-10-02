NATO DIANA opens North American headquarters in Halifax

The NATO DIANA North American headquarters opened in Halifax Wednesday, marking a milestone moment for security and defence innovation advancement.

“DIANA is committed to solving the world’s most complex security, defence and resilience problems through technological innovation,” said Deeph Chana, managing director of DIANA.

“Canada has been a key part of our success so far, and with our North American Headquarters now up and running, we look forward to tapping into the innovation capacity across Canada, the United States and all 32 nations in the alliance.”

NATO DIANA, which stands for “Defence Innovation Accelerator for North Atlantic,” will act as an incubator to develop technologies that will be used for international security and defence.

The DIANA North American office is located in the TD Centre high-rise tower on Barrington Street in downtown Halifax.

NATO will have 10 international staff located in Halifax and plans to grow its office to 25 members in the coming weeks.

NATO DIANA has two other regional headquarters located in London, United Kingdom and in Tallinn, Estonia.

The locations will work together to develop technologies to address global security challenges and bring together the world's most qualified and advanced innovators to help NATO maintain its technological edge and protect and defend the more than 1 billion people who are part of the alliance.

“Our region is well-positioned to support DIANA with deep military traditions, best of class technology, and some of the brightest innovators,” said Central Nova MP and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser.

Maj.-Gen. Paul Peyton has been named the military deputy director for North America for NATO DIANA. Peyton has 35 years of experience in the Canadian Armed Forces and previously served as chief of force development with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Halifax was chosen due to its military history and presence, and as home to Canada’s Atlantic Naval Fleet, as well as major universities and research centres and more than 300 entrepreneurial science and research startups.

“Rapid advances in technology and an evolving security environment call on us to find innovative solutions to address the emerging threats of today,” said National Defence Minister Bill Blair.

“We are proud to host the North American regional office in Halifax, a city with an advanced science and technology community and host to our Atlantic Navy fleet.”

