NATO DIANA opens North American headquarters in Halifax
The NATO DIANA North American headquarters opened in Halifax Wednesday, marking a milestone moment for security and defence innovation advancement.
“DIANA is committed to solving the world’s most complex security, defence and resilience problems through technological innovation,” said Deeph Chana, managing director of DIANA.
“Canada has been a key part of our success so far, and with our North American Headquarters now up and running, we look forward to tapping into the innovation capacity across Canada, the United States and all 32 nations in the alliance.”
NATO DIANA, which stands for “Defence Innovation Accelerator for North Atlantic,” will act as an incubator to develop technologies that will be used for international security and defence.
The DIANA North American office is located in the TD Centre high-rise tower on Barrington Street in downtown Halifax.
NATO will have 10 international staff located in Halifax and plans to grow its office to 25 members in the coming weeks.
NATO DIANA has two other regional headquarters located in London, United Kingdom and in Tallinn, Estonia.
The locations will work together to develop technologies to address global security challenges and bring together the world's most qualified and advanced innovators to help NATO maintain its technological edge and protect and defend the more than 1 billion people who are part of the alliance.
“Our region is well-positioned to support DIANA with deep military traditions, best of class technology, and some of the brightest innovators,” said Central Nova MP and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser.
Maj.-Gen. Paul Peyton has been named the military deputy director for North America for NATO DIANA. Peyton has 35 years of experience in the Canadian Armed Forces and previously served as chief of force development with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Halifax was chosen due to its military history and presence, and as home to Canada’s Atlantic Naval Fleet, as well as major universities and research centres and more than 300 entrepreneurial science and research startups.
“Rapid advances in technology and an evolving security environment call on us to find innovative solutions to address the emerging threats of today,” said National Defence Minister Bill Blair.
“We are proud to host the North American regional office in Halifax, a city with an advanced science and technology community and host to our Atlantic Navy fleet.”
More to come.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel reports 8 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
2 dead and thousands evacuated as a typhoon approaches Taiwan
An approaching typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall to Taiwan killed one person and injured dozens of others over the past few days and led to the evacuation of thousands from low-lying or mountainous areas.
Medallion containing original mould from discovery of penicillin goes up for auction
A medallion containing some of the original mould involved in the discovery of penicillin is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Thief employs classic move to nab US$255K ring from Tiffany, authorities say
A jewel thief who is wanted in connection with crimes committed from Florida to South Korea stole a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store in New York by switching it with a cubic zirconia replica, authorities said.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to ramp up presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Toronto’s top cop says there will be an increased police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods and at mosques across the city as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches.
-
Work now underway on all parts of the Ontario Line, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says work is officially underway on all parts of the new Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that is expected to massively expand public transit capacity in the city.
-
Vehicle thefts down by more than 30 per cent in York Region but carjackings are up: police
The chief of the York Regional Police says there has been a 31 per cent reduction in the number of vehicle thefts year-over-year, calling the decrease 'a silver lining in a what is still a bad news story.'
Calgary
-
2 Calgary men charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Two Calgary men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that took place more than a year ago.
-
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
-
2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel
Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.
Edmonton
-
Alberta decides not to allow liquor to be sold in grocery and convenience stores
Alberta will not allow the sale of liquor in grocery and convenience stores, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
Robber in fake beard hit 2 Edmonton cannabis shops in a week: police
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed two Edmonton cannabis stores in the span of a week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, with a warming trend coming soon
Clouds dominate the sky over central and north-central Alberta again today. We'll see a few sunny breaks, but far more cloud cover and temperatures held to around 10 C for an afternoon high.
Montreal
-
Man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s death in Hemmingford, Que.
A 31-year-old man who was arrested last week following the death of a woman in Quebec's Monteregie region is now facing more charges.
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
-
Water main break causes massive flooding at West Island food bank
A West Island food bank is calling on its community for donations as staff sorts through the flood damage caused by a water main break this week.
Ottawa
-
CTV Ottawa wins two regional RTDNA awards for coverage of Orleans explosion, Barrhaven tornado
CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA have won three prestigious journalism awards for coverage of major news stories in 2023.
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa motorists can idle vehicles longer on days with temperatures between 0 C and 27 C under new bylaw
New rules for idling will take effect in the City of Ottawa on January 1, but motorists will be allowed to idle longer when the temperature is between 0 C and 27 C.
London
-
Face masks required again in HPHA clinical areas
Ahead of respiratory virus season, HPHA is updating its masking guidelines in anticipation of increased spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19.
-
School bus struck from behind south of Exeter
According to police, a bus on Crediton Road, south of Exeter, was about to stop to pick up kids at a rural address when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck hauling a trailer.
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance to be sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
Large amount of alcohol taken during break-in at Midland establishment
One man is charged after a break-and-enter at a Midland restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Cobalt
Highway 11 is closed Wednesday morning near the community of Cobalt.
Kitchener
-
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
-
City of Guelph considers fireworks bylaw to ramp up restrictions
City council is considering a bylaw that would require a permit for anyone to set off backyard fireworks.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan sales up: Report
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravans have seen sales jump over the third quarter and calendar year. According to FCA Canada, sales were up by 79 per cent this quarter and up 85 per cent for the calendar-year to date.
-
Driver charged following collision with pedestrian
An incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East has resulted in charges.
Winnipeg
-
Labour action may disrupt some Manitoba health services
Manitobans are being advised that potential labour action next week could disrupt community health services.
-
Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay
Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
Regina
-
Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count
Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.
-
Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
-
Monument on Muskowekwan First Nation honours residential school survivors
A new monument recognizing residential school survivors in the Muskowekwan First Nation area was unveiled Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.
-
B.C. party leaders tussle over affordability in radio debate before Oct. 19 vote
British Columbia's party leaders jousted over affordability Wednesday in their first and only radio debate of the province's election campaign.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Downtown Victoria intersection closed for police investigation
Victoria police had blocked off a busy section of Douglas Street on Wednesday morning as they investigated a vehicle incident.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Kelowna
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.