

CTV Atlantic





At around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, a natural gas service line was damaged by a contractor completing construction activity at 5511 Bloomfield Street in Halifax.

Heritage Gas crew responded to the incident and worked with emergency responders, including Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police to contain the gas leak.

According to Halifax Fire and Emergency, 65 apartment units and around 24 homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and four streets within a two-block radius of the leak were closed. Local vehicular and pedestrian traffic was impacted as well.

The natural gas leak was shut off at approximately 10:30 AM and repair to the damaged natural gas system began.

“Safety is a priority at Heritage Gas. This incident reinforces the importance of contractors working safely around natural gas lines,” says Chris MacAulay, Vice President, Engineering Construction & Operations at Heritage Gas. “We continue to promote the importance of “Click or Call Before You Dig” and we regularly assist contractors and educate customers about the importance of working safely around natural gas lines.”

Heritage Gas says it estimates repairs could take two hours to complete, noting normal operation of its system will resume for customers impacted by the incident.