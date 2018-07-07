

The Canadian Press







BLOOMING POINT, P.E.I. - The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a new conservation area in PEI that features Acadian forest, freshwater wetland, salt marsh and dunes.

The 52-hectare coastal area is next to Blooming Point Beach and borders Prince Edward Island National Park, about 30 kilometres north of Charlottetown.

In a press release, the conservancy says the property is in an "internationally recognized Important Bird Area," as it provides coastal and wetland habitat for many bird species like the Canada warbler.

Nearly half of the site is made up of Acadian forest, which the organization says provides habitat for plants that are rare in PEI.

A portion of the land was donated by Steve and Eddy MacGillivray, a pair of brothers whose family has owned the land in Blooming Point for generations.

This is the 27th property in PEI donated through the Ecological Gifts Program, which is the most in any Canadian province.

