Halifax Regional Municipality receives donation of almost 100 hectares for nature reserve

Thanks to a pair of generous donors, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the proud new owner of 97 hectares of intact forest in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

NCC’s Porters Lake Nature Reserve is located on the north side of Porters Lake, flanked by the East and West brooks. Ann and Maurice Doucet donated the land so the NCC could conserve the land, in perpetuity, for future generations.

“When we take care of nature, we take care of ourselves,” said the donors in a press release.

Doug Van Hemessen is the NCC’s stewardship manager for Nova Scotia. He said he was grateful to the Doucets for their “ecologically significant” donation.

“That landscape protects that whole broad area of watershed that goes into Porters Lake and contributes to landscape protection and biodiversity protection throughout that whole area,” Van Hemessen said.

The NCC said the forest acts as a natural water filtration system, plays a crucial role in water cycling and creates a barrier against flooding and erosion. Van Hemessen said the forest reserve also provides opportunities for people to enjoy and learn about nature.

“It’s important for all of us, for the sake of nature, but also the things that nature does for us, make sure we have clean water and clean air,” Van Hemessen said, noting the property is a birding hotspot. “There was about 92 species of birds that are confirmed in or around the property.”

Darell Sampson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, N.S., said the donation marked a great day for Porters Lake.

“Protecting this land is forever – for our kids, grandkids and all future generations,” Samson said.

Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change, said donations from people like the Doucets help protect the natural environment in Nova Scotia and across the country.

“Only by engaging in a whole-of-society approach can we meet our goal of conserving 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030,” Guilbeault said.

Because the Nature Conservancy of Canada is a non-profit organization, Van Hemessen said donations of land are critical to ensuring they can protect the most important parts of nature.

“It’s just a win-win for everybody.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.