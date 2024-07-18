Halifax Regional Municipality receives donation of almost 100 hectares for nature reserve
Thanks to a pair of generous donors, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the proud new owner of 97 hectares of intact forest in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
NCC’s Porters Lake Nature Reserve is located on the north side of Porters Lake, flanked by the East and West brooks. Ann and Maurice Doucet donated the land so the NCC could conserve the land, in perpetuity, for future generations.
“When we take care of nature, we take care of ourselves,” said the donors in a press release.
Doug Van Hemessen is the NCC’s stewardship manager for Nova Scotia. He said he was grateful to the Doucets for their “ecologically significant” donation.
“That landscape protects that whole broad area of watershed that goes into Porters Lake and contributes to landscape protection and biodiversity protection throughout that whole area,” Van Hemessen said.
The NCC said the forest acts as a natural water filtration system, plays a crucial role in water cycling and creates a barrier against flooding and erosion. Van Hemessen said the forest reserve also provides opportunities for people to enjoy and learn about nature.
“It’s important for all of us, for the sake of nature, but also the things that nature does for us, make sure we have clean water and clean air,” Van Hemessen said, noting the property is a birding hotspot. “There was about 92 species of birds that are confirmed in or around the property.”
Darell Sampson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, N.S., said the donation marked a great day for Porters Lake.
“Protecting this land is forever – for our kids, grandkids and all future generations,” Samson said.
Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change, said donations from people like the Doucets help protect the natural environment in Nova Scotia and across the country.
“Only by engaging in a whole-of-society approach can we meet our goal of conserving 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030,” Guilbeault said.
Because the Nature Conservancy of Canada is a non-profit organization, Van Hemessen said donations of land are critical to ensuring they can protect the most important parts of nature.
“It’s just a win-win for everybody.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live RNC updates: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan set to speak on final day of convention
The final day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump is set to speak along with his son, Eric, as well as famed wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Once defiant, Biden is now 'soul searching' about dropping out of race: Reuters source
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Heat waves and record temperatures directly impact vacation season
The ongoing heat wave in Europe, with temperatures soaring well past 40 C in some areas, has caused the closure of tourist attractions and landmarks, including the Acropolis in Athens.
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and longtime cable TV host for Fox Business and CNN, dies at 78
Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and TV host who was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. He was 78.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I actually rented a bike:' Race car driver almost misses Indy press conference due to Toronto gridlock
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of Toronto woman found with obvious signs of trauma
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.
-
Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
Calgary
-
'Completely helpless': Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
-
Calgary's air quality drops to 'moderate' amid smoky smell
Calgary's air quality declined slightly on Thursday with the acrid smell of smoke becoming noticeable in some parts of the city.
-
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Record high temperatures set in Alberta on Wednesday
Edmonton was one of a half-dozen locations in central and northern Alberta that set a new daily record high on Wednesday, July 17.
-
Missing money? Alberta seeking owners of combined $150M in unclaimed money, property
If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck. Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.
-
Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with shooting injuries: EPS
A man is dead after being dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in what police believe was a shooting.
Montreal
-
Closing arguments heard in case against former West Island baseball coach
The sexual assault trial of former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal Courthouse today.
-
Here's a look at the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction and repair
Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.
-
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
Ottawa
-
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
-
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
-
Corus announces 'difficult but necessary' changes to radio and TV in Kingston, Ont.
Corus Entertainment says it has made some "difficult but necessary" changes to its news and radio operations in Kingston, Ont.
London
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
-
London's fire service hopes to attract new young talent with this training program
This week, London’s firefighting is hoping to bring new young people into the mix, with a training camp for women and gender diverse individuals.
-
South Huron TrailMobile gives users with mobility challenges access to the great outdoors
The sun is shining, which means it's a perfect day for the South Huron TrailMobile to hit Exeter's Mcnaughton-Morrison Trail.
Barrie
-
Local farmers grapple with flooded crops due to heavy rains
A handful of farmers in Innisfil are dealing with flooded crops due to last week's heavy rain and culvert construction on Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 89.
-
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
-
This town is the latest to introduce photo radar camera program to curb speeding
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP sergeant charged with impaired driving
An Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 26 years of experience has been charged with impaired driving in Cochrane.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
-
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Windsor
-
Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
-
Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21
A look at events in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21, according to the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
-
Body of second missing boater found: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said the body of a second boater who went missing on Lake Winnipeg last month has been found, while the search continues for the remaining man.
-
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
Regina
-
Hospital emergency codes in Sask: What each colour means
In light of the recent bomb scare at one of Saskatoon's busiest hospitals — here's a refresher on the emergency codes used in Saskatchewan health facilities and what they mean.
-
Sask. man who failed to return to Yorkton correctional centre arrested in Manitoba
A man who fled from a correctional facility in Yorkton, Sask. has been found and arrested in Manitoba, according to RCMP.
-
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall speeds up crop growth in Sask.
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall has sped up crop growth for many producers in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest crop report.
Saskatoon
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
-
Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
-
Saskatoon homeowners try their luck with clover lawns
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Vancouver
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Fireworks and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Festivals celebrating folk music, barbecue ribs, bubble tea and multiculturalism are on offer around Metro Vancouver this weekend, but the biggest event of them all is likely to be the fireworks over English Bay Saturday night.
-
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Whistler Village
The man accused of stabbing Henry Garcia Molina to death in Whistler, B.C., nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Spences Bridge, B.C., as hot spell continues
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.